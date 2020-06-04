Lebanese money changers cut dollar exchange rates by 30 pounds

BEIRUT, June 4 (Reuters) - Lebanese money changers on Thursday cut the declared exchange rates for dollars by 30 Lebanese pounds from Wednesday’s prices, saying they would buy dollars for a minimum price of 3,920 pounds and sell them at a maximum of 3,970 pounds.

The pound has fallen by around 60% from the official exchange rate of 1,507.5 pounds since October during an acute financial crisis as U.S. dollars have become ever more scarce.

The money changers lifted a one-month strike on Wednesday, declaring a buy rate at a maximum of 3,950 Lebanese pounds and a sell rate at a maximum 4,000 pounds.