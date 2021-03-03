Lebanese president asks central bank to investigate currency tumble

Lebanon's President Michel Aoun meets with Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon March 3, 2021. Dalati Nohra/Handout via REUTERS

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Wednesday he had asked the central bank governor for an inquiry into the reasons behind the country’s latest currency tumble.

The collapse of the Lebanese pound, which fell to 10,000 to the dollar on Tuesday, sent protesters blocking roads across Lebanon.

“President Aoun has asked the central bank governor to hand the results of the investigation to the public prosecutor,” a statement posted on the official Twitter account of the president said.