BEIRUT, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s banking association said on Friday that the Beirut Reference Rate (BRR) for U.S. dollar loans had been reduced to 6.75% from 8.5% and on Lebanese pound loans to 9% from 11.5%.

The association said the new rates come after a central bank circular issued on Thursday calling for reduced interest rates and to stimulate economic activity. (Reporting by Eric Knecht; Editing by Edmund Blair)