June 29, 2020

Top Lebanese negotiator with IMF to quit-report

BEIRUT, June 29 (Reuters) - A senior Lebanese finance ministry official who is part of a negotiating team with the International Monetary Fund will announce his resignation as director general of the ministry on Monday, Lebanese broadcaster al-Jadeed reported.

Alain Bifani is due to hold a news conference later on Monday to announce his decision, al-Jadeed said, without saying why. Reuters could not immediately reach him or finance ministry officials for comment.

Talks with the IMF which began in May have been bogged down by a row between the government and the central bank over the scale of losses in the financial system and how they should be shared. (Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Samia Nakhoul)

