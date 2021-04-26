Lebanese president calls for effort against drug smuggling after Saudi ban

Slideshow ( 2 images )

BEIRUT (Reuters) - President Michel Aoun asked Lebanon’s security forces to step up operations against smuggling after Saudi Arabia banned imports of Lebanese produce due to what it called a rise in the illicit drug trade.

Aoun spoke at the start of a meeting on the topic with caretaker prime minister Hassan Diab.

Saudi Arabia announced on Friday a ban on imports of fruits and vegetables from Lebanon, citing an increase in drug smuggling, in a measure that will add to Lebanon’s economic woes. The fruit and vegetables trade is worth $24 million annually.

Diab said on Monday Lebanon stood ready to fight smuggling networks with Saudi Arabia but that a ban would not prevent it.

“We are confident that Saudi Arabia and all the Gulf countries know well that a ban on Lebanese produce will not stop drug smuggling and cooperation between us will help stop these networks,” he said.