Lebanon Amal MPs warn against 'ill-considered' moves to lift subsidies

FILE PHOTO: A car is being filled with fuel at a gas station in Beirut, Lebanon October 7, 2020. Picture taken October 7, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The parliamentary bloc of Lebanon’s Shi’ite Amal party warned on Wednesday against any “ill-considered moves towards lifting subsidies on key goods”, particularly wheat, fuel and medicine.

The central bank has provided foreign currency for importers of those three commodities as the Lebanese currency crashed and dollars grew scarce. But it has said it cannot finance trade indefinitely as foreign reserves dwindle.

The Amal party, led by the influential Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, named the finance minister in the outgoing government.