Middle East & Africa

US denies report of potential sanctions on Lebanese central bank chief

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh speaks during a news conference at Central Bank in Beirut, Lebanon, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A U.S. State Department spokesperson denied on Friday that Washington was weighing sanctions against Lebanon’s long-serving Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh.

“We have seen reports about possible sanctions on Riad Salameh. They are untrue,” the spokesperson told Reuters.

A Bloomberg report on Thursday said the United States was considering sanctions against Salameh amid a broader investigation into the alleged embezzlement of public funds, citing four people familiar with the matter.

Reporting by Ellen Francis and Laila Bassam

