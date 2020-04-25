Corrections News
April 25, 2020 / 7:21 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

CORRECTED-Lebanon PM rebukes central bank governor amid deepening currency crisis

1 Min Read

(Corrects level of Lebanese deposits that exited system in second paragraph)

BEIRUT, April 24 (Reuters) - Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab rebuked central bank governor Riad Salameh on Friday, questioning his performance after a steep fall in the pound currency and calling on him to clearly explain to Lebanese where policy was headed.

Diab said the crisis-hit country had suffered $7 billion in additional losses since the start of the year and that liquidity in the banking system was running out, with $5.7 billion in Lebanese deposits exiting in January and February.

Diab said it was urgent that an economic reform plan, a draft of which emerged earlier this month, be quickly passed to avert further crisis. (Reporting by Laila Bassam and Eric Knecht; Editing by Catherine Evans)

