Lebanon to keep studying decision on Eurobonds -finmin

BEIRUT, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The Lebanese government will continue to mull options for dealing with forthcoming Eurobond maturities including whether to meet payments or not, the finance minister said on Thursday after a meeting with the president and central bank governor.

Ghazi Wazni said Lebanon had numerous options each of which was considered in depth during the meeting, saying the decision was important and “not easy”.

Wazni also said a circular would be issued in coming days on regulating informal capital controls that are being enforced by commercial banks to bring “clarity” and protect depositors.