Lebanon has "no intention of touching value" of bonds-finmin

BEIRUT, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s finance minister said on Friday there was “absolutely no intention of touching the value of Lebanese bonds”, following a Bloomberg report that quoted him saying a fiscal reform plan being prepared included a debt rescheduling.

Asked whether a haircut was under consideration, Ali Hassan Khalil told Reuters: “There is absolutely no intention of touching the value of Lebanese bonds or taking a percentage of them.

“The proposals are an operation to organise and manage the debt and to move ahead with reform measures that reduce the burden of it.”