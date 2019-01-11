Lebanon dollar-bonds tumble after debt rescheduling report

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s dollar-denominated sovereign bonds tumbled for a second day running on Friday following a report by Bloomberg quoting the finance minister that the fiscal reform plan which is being prepared included a rescheduling of debt.
Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil said such a rescheduling would be undertaken in coordination with lenders and the central bank, Bloomberg said, citing a statement. The plan did not include any change to the country’s fixed exchange rate, it added.
Lebanon dollar bonds suffered hefty falls across the curve with some issues losing more than 4 cents. The 2026 issue was last down 3.9 cents to a hit record low of 72.750 cents in the dollar.
According to a summary of his comments made to Bloomberg that was circulated by the finance ministry in a statement to media, Khalil was quoted as saying there was “no intention to restructure or to violate the rights of holders of sovereign debt instruments in any way at all”.
