January 16, 2020 / 1:16 PM / Updated an hour ago

Lebanese bank regulator seeks details of transfers to Switzerland-circular

BEIRUT, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s banking control commission has asked banks for the dates and sizes of transfers to Switzerland since Oct. 17, when the start of anti-government protests led banks to block transfers abroad, according to a circular seen on Thursday.

The circular, dated Jan. 14, does not ask the banks for the names of customers who made the transfers. Banks should provide the information within a week, it said. (Reporting by Dala Osserian; Writing by Tom Perry; editing by John Stonestreet)

