Beirut stock market closed, awaits resumption of work at c.bank - source

BEIRUT, May 7 (Reuters) - Trading on the Beirut Stock Exchange was suspended for a second consecutive day on Tuesday for technical reasons because work is yet to return to normal at the central bank, where workers are on strike, a stock exchange source said.

Trading would remain suspended until “work returns to normal at Banque du Liban”, the source said. The stock exchange suspended trading on Monday because clearance and settlement processes could not be carried out on time due to the strike.

The source said if the strike was lifted on Tuesday the stock exchange would issue a circular saying that trade would resume as usual on Wednesday. “Certainly today there is no trade,” the source said.

The head of the Lebanese central bank workers syndicate earlier said it was moving towards taking a decision to suspend the strike at a general assembly meeting on Tuesday. (Reporting by Tom Perry Editing by Andrew Heavens)