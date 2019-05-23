Lebanon budget stabilises state finances, falls short on reform -deputy PM

BEIRUT, May 23 (Reuters) - The draft budget being finalised by Lebanon’s government stabilises the financial situation in the heavily indebted state but falls short of the major structural reforms it needs, the deputy prime minister said on Thursday.

Ghassan Hasbani, in a telephone interview with Reuters, also said he had “deep concerns” about delays to a final agreement on the budget in cabinet, after the government missed a self-imposed deadline for completing its discussions on Wednesday.