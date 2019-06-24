Bonds News
IMF hopes Lebanon parliament will approve budget ASAP-finance ministry

BEIRUT, June 24 (Reuters) - An International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission to Lebanon said it hoped its parliament would approve the draft 2019 state budget as soon as possible, the Lebanese finance ministry said in a statement.

The head of the IMF mission, Chris Jarvis, hoped “parliament would as soon as possible approve the budget in which work happened to reduce the deficit to 7.6% (of GDP), which will help release funds that Lebanon needs from the Cedre conference”, said the finance ministry statement, which was issued in Arabic.

Donor states and institutions pledged some $11 billion in financing to Lebanon at the Cedre conference in Paris last year, conditional on the country undertaking long-delayed reforms. (Writing by Tom Perry; editing by John Stonestreet)

