BEIRUT, June 27 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s finance minister said “matters are under control” on Thursday when asked about a Moody’s credit analysis that saw an increased risk of a debt rescheduling or default due to slowing capital inflows and weaker deposit growth.

Ali Hassan Khalil was speaking to reporters at the government headquarters in Beirut ahead of the start of a cabinet meeting. (Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Alison Williams)