Moody's sees risk of Lebanon debt rescheduling despite budget

BEIRUT, June 27 (Reuters) - Slowing capital inflows to Lebanon and weaker deposit growth increase the risk of a government response that will include a debt rescheduling or another liability management exercise that may constitute a default, Moody’s Investors Service said.

“Despite the inclusion of fiscal consolidation measures in the draft 2019 budget, slowing capital inflows and weaker deposit growth increase the risk that the government’s response will include a debt rescheduling or another liability management exercise that may constitute a default under our definition,” Moody’s said in a June 25 credit analysis of Lebanon. (Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Alison Williams)