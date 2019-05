BEIRUT, May 23 (Reuters) - Lebanese Druze leader Walid Jumblatt said on Thursday that completing the 2019 draft budget was more important than getting into a “futile debate”.

Lebanon’s government once again missed a self-imposed deadline to agree the state draft budget, scheduling a final session for Friday. A dispute between ministers appears to have caused the delay. (Reporting by Ellen Francis/Tom Perry Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)