Lebanese gov't to hold final budget session on Friday

BEIRUT, May 22 (Reuters) - The Lebanese government will hold a final session to discuss the draft state budget on Friday, the information minister said.

Several government ministers had said Wednesday’s session would be the last. However, Information Minister Jamal Jarrah said new proposals had been tabled that required further study.

“The session on Friday, at 1:30 p.m (1030 GMT), will God willing be the final one,” he said.

He said the deficit had now been reduced to 7.5% of GDP from 7.6% announced earlier in the week. (Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Toby Chopra)