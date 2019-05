BEIRUT, May 27 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s 2019 state budget was formally approved by the government on Monday and will now move to parliament for ratification, Lebanese television stations including al-Manar and al-Jadeed reported.

The budget, which was mostly agreed on by the cabinet on Friday, included a deficit of 7.6% of gross domestic product (GDP), al-Jadeed reported. (Reporting By Angus McDowall and Tom Perry; Editing by Toby Chopra)