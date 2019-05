BEIRUT, May 20 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s finance minister said cabinet made “important” progress on Sunday in its debate over the 2019 draft budget and the deficit will be 8.3% of gross domestic product or less.

“We reached a very encouraging and important result,” Ali Hassan Khalil told reporters after a late night cabinet meeting. “With some additional decisions ... we got to this deficit.” (Reporting by Ellen Francis Editing by Chris Reese)