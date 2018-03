BEIRUT, March 12 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s budgeted fiscal deficit for 2018 is 7.3 trillion Lebanese pounds ($4.8 billion), including the electricity defict, Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil said on Monday.

He said this was 220 billion Lebanese pounds ($145 million) less than in 2017. He also said no new taxes were included in the 2018 budget which Lebanon’s cabinet agreed on Monday and will now pass to parliament for approval. (Reporting by Lisa Barrington Editing by Catherine Evans)