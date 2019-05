BEIRUT, May 21 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Finance Minister said on Tuesday there was no need for more delay or talks over the 2019 draft budget, which the cabinet has repeatedly met to try to finalize.

“For me, the budget is done... I have presented all the numbers in their final form,” Ali Hassan Khalil tweeted.

Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil however suggested the debate may go on. “The budget is done when it’s done,” he told reporters. (Reporting by Ellen Francis; editing by John Stonestreet)