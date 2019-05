BEIRUT, May 23 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil said on Thursday the cabinet needed to do more work as it had not agreed on sufficiently deep cuts in the deficit, though some in the government believed they had.

The cabinet of the heavily indebted country on Wednesday once again missed a self-imposed deadline to agree the draft budget that aims to cut the deficit, scheduling a final session for Friday. (Reporting by Ellen Francis Editing by Gareth Jones)