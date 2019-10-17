Lebanon withdraws voice over internet protocol (VoIP) fees - local media

BEIRUT, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s government withdrew a voice over internet protocol (VoIP) fee decided earlier by the cabinet as part of measures to raise revenues for the state, local Lebanese media said on Thursday.

The cabinet had agreed to impose a fee on calls over WhatsApp and other similar applications, as part of efforts to raise revenues in the country’s 2020 draft budget.

The move had triggered sporadic protests in the Lebanese capital and several towns across the country.