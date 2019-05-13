Lebanon's central bank operates normally despite protests blocking entrances

Beirut, May 13 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s central bank is operating despite blocks at its entrances by retired soldiers protesting over pension or benefit cuts as the government debates a draft budget, a central bank official told Reuters on Monday.

At least 100 protesters gathered outside the central bank late on Sunday, while Lebanon’s coalition government held its latest meeting to try to agree a budget that would reduce the fiscal deficit in the heavily indebted state.

A central bank employee told Reuters workers had managed to get in the bank last night and would work as normal. (Reporting by Alaa Kanaan, Laila Bassam and Amina Ismail Editing by Clarence Fernandez)