Lebanon needs public debt management plan-finance minister

BEIRUT, July 18 (Reuters) - The heavily indebted Lebanese state is need of a plan for managing its public debt and debt servicing, a matter requiring dialogue involving the government, the central bank and commercial banks, the finance minister said on Thursday.

“Yes a plan is required to manage the public debt and the public debt servicing that secures the opportunity to liberate the public budget from the burden of a deadly accumulation of debt and debt service,” Ali Hassan Khalil told parliament. (Writing by Tom Perry Editing by Frances Kerry)

