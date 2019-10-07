Lebanon hopes to secure UAE cash injection - PM

ABU DHABI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Lebanon hopes to secure a cash injection from the United Arab Emirates and wants to attract UAE investment by forging partnerships, the Lebanese prime minister said on Monday.

Asked whether Lebanon - which has one of the world’s highest debt burdens - will receive an injection of cash into its central bank from the UAE, Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri said: “We are working on everything ... Yes we are hoping, we will work on it.”

Speaking to Reuters at a Lebanon investment conference in Abu Dhabi, he said Lebanon was focusing on creating partnerships with the UAE, especially with the business community. (Reporting by Lisa Barrington, writing by by Davide Barbuscia Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)