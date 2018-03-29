FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
March 29, 2018 / 8:48 AM / Updated 8 hours ago

Lebanon plans to raise $5 bln in swap operation with central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, March 29 (Reuters) - The Lebanese government plans to issue $5 billion in treasury bonds in a swap operation with the central bank in exchange for treasury bonds to meet state spending needs in Lebanese pounds at an interest rate of 1 percent, the finance minister said on Thursday.

Ali Hassan Khalil, speaking in parliament, said the operation would strengthen the central bank’s foreign exchange assets and also save the Lebanese treasury a total of 2.2 trillion Lebanese pounds ($1.5 billion). (Writing by Tom Perry Editing by Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.