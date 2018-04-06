FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 6, 2018 / 7:30 AM / a day ago

France to provide 550 mln euros in loans, grants to support Lebanon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 6 (Reuters) - Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Friday that France would provide Lebanon 550 million euros ($672.10 million) in loans and grants to support its economy.

“France will announce a substantial effort of 400 million euros in concessionary loans and 150 million euros in donations to match its ambitions for Lebanon,” Le Drian told the opening of a conference to raise finances for the Lebanese economy. ($1 = 0.8183 euros) (Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Richard Lough)

