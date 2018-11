ABU DHABI, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Lebanon is expected to start gas exploration by the end of 2019, which will take three to four years, through a consortium led by French oil giant Total , Saad Andary, second vice-governor of Lebanon’s central bank, said at a conference.

In May, Lebanese authorities approved an exploration plan submitted by a consortium of France’s Total, Italy’s Eni and Russia’s Novatek. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Tom Arnold)