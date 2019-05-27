Lebanese central bank sees "positive signs" in budget, power reforms

BEIRUT, May 27 (Reuters) - Reforms in the Lebanese state budget and power sector are “positive signs”, central bank governor Riad Salameh said on Monday after meeting President Michel Aoun, Lebanese media reported.

“Stability continues in the (Lebanese) pound and financial market,” Salameh said, according to the National News Agency.

The government is expected to seal its discussions on the 2019 state budget on Monday in a session to be chaired by Aoun, after finalising the plan at cabinet level on Friday. It will then be referred to parliament.

The pound has been pegged against the dollar at its current level for more than two decades. (Writing by Tom Perry)