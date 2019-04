BEIRUT, April 17 (Reuters) - Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri said on Wednesday he supported state pensioners but also wanted to protect the Lebanese pound, during a parliamentary discussion about the draft budget, Lebanese media reported.

“We are with the pensioners ... but we want to protect the pound and we must be sincere with them that the country could deteriorate,” Hariri said, broadcaster LBC reported on its news app. (Writing by Tom Perry; editing by John Stonestreet)