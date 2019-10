BEIRUT, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Lebanon has chosen Blom, Standard Chartered, Citi Bank and SGBL to manage its issuance of a new Eurobond of around $2 billion though the mandate is still under discussion, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil told Reuters this week Lebanon had begun preparing to issue the new Eurobond in October to meet state financing needs. (Reporting by Tom Perry; Editing by Hugh Lawson)