BEIRUT, May 6 (Reuters) - Lebanese Druze leader Walid Jumblatt said on Monday an austerity plan drawn up by the finance minister was “better than suicide”, throwing his weight behind the draft 2019 budget that aims to bring down the heavily indebted state’s deficit.

“I see that implementing the austerity policy that Minister (Ali Hassan) Khalil set out, regardless of how harsh, is better than ... suicide,” Jumblatt wrote on Twitter. (Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Toby Chopra)