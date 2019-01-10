RPT-Lebanese minister says financial reform plan still under study, assures Eurobond holders

(Repeats with no change in text)

BEIRUT, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The Lebanese finance minister told Reuters on Thursday that ideas for managing the public debt and its structure are still being studied, after he was cited as saying the ministry was readying a plan for public debt restructuring.

Ali Hassan Khalil also said Lebanon was determined to abide by its commitments towards issuances of Eurobonds and those who hold them and would continue to issue them according to the “same commitments and standards”. Lebanon would not violate any terms of its Eurobonds, he added. (Reporting by Laila Bassam; Writing by Tom Perry Editing by Gareth Jones)