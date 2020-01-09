Lebanon central bank says foreign support needed, believes Qatar wants to help

BEIRUT, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Lebanon is in need of foreign support, the central bank governor Riad Salameh said on Thursday, adding that he believed Qatar wanted to help the country.

But Salameh, in a televised interview, said contact between Qatar and Lebanon was not the responsibility of the central bank. He also said the Lebanese state had not entered any negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“I believe the Qataris want to support Lebanon,” he said. “Contact between the two states is not the responsibility of the central bank,” he said.