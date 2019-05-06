Lebanese c.bank workers, on strike, to decide next step Tuesday

BEIRUT, May 6 (Reuters) - Employees of the Lebanese central bank, who went on strike on Monday over state budget proposals that would cut their benefits, will decide their next step at a meeting on Tuesday, the head of their syndicate Abbas Awada said.

In an interview with the Lebanese broadcaster al-Jadeed, Awada said “a positive decision” may be taken to “facilitate matters” but added that if the government approved the budget in its existing form “we will proceed in an open strike”. (Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Toby Chopra)