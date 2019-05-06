Lebanese finance minister says govt insists on raising tax on interest

BEIRUT, May 6 (Reuters) - The Lebanese government insists on raising the tax rate on interest payments to 10 percent from 7 percent, which is a fundamental part of the draft state budget for 2019, the finance minister said on Monday.

“As for the increase in the tax on interest from 7 percent to 10 percent, we insist on it. It is a fundamental part of the organisation of the budget and its balance,” Ali Hassan Khalil told journalists, according to a finance ministry statement. (Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by Toby Chopra)