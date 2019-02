BEIRUT, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Lebanese central bank governor Riad Salameh said on Tuesday that U.S. dollars had been offered in the local market to buy Lebanese pounds since the formation of a new government, al-Jadeed television reported.

“After the formation of the government the dollar has been offered in the local market to buy (Lebanese) pounds and this restores the strength of the role of national currency in savings,” al-Jadeed quoted him as saying.