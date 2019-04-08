Lebanese government approves electricity plans with minor amendments -Lebanese media stations

BEIRUT, April 8 (Reuters) - The Lebanese government approved a power sector reform plan on Monday that aims to boost generation capacity while reducing state subsidises that have led to one of the world’s heaviest public debt burdens.

Steps towards fixing the power sector are seen as a critical test of the government’s will to press ahead with long-delayed reforms and would help Lebanon unlock billions of dollars of financial support pledged last year.

Power cuts have long hobbled the economy and while state subsidies have helped to rack up public debt equivalent to 150 percent of gross domestic product.