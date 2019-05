BEIRUT, May 15 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s cabinet will no longer convene on Wednesday night and will hold its last session on the 2019 state draft budget on Friday, the health minister told reporters.

Ministers are seeking to finalise a budget that Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri says may be the most austere in Lebanon’s history, trying to get spending under control and rein in public debt. (Reporting by Ellen Francis; Editing by Catherine Evans)