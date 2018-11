BEIRUT, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Bank deposits in Lebanon have risen by 4 percent on the year, Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh said on Thursday, and he expects economic growth in 2018 to be 2 percent.

“Lebanese banks have succeeded in maintaining foreign exchange inflows into their sector supported by (the central bank),” he said in a televised speech at a Beirut economic conference. (Reporting By Angus McDowall and Tom Perry Editing by Gareth Jones)