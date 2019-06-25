Lebanon cbank supports effort to cut debt servicing, but no agreement yet - governor

BEIRUT, June 25 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s central bank supports government efforts to cut the public debt servicing cost, but an agreement has yet to be concluded with the banking sector for the issuance of low interest rate treasury bonds, the central bank governor said.

Riad Salameh said an objective of the budget was to create a saving on debt servicing. “We are going to discuss the best way to achieve that because we back it as a central bank, but nothing will be imposed on the banks,” he told Reuters on the sidelines of a Euromoney conference in Beirut on Tuesday.