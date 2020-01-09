Lebanon central bank governor: banks are solvent, no 'haircut'

BEIRUT, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s central bank governor Riad Salameh said on Thursday the country’s banks were solvent and there would be no “haircut” amid a deep financial crisis that has shaken confidence in banks.

Speaking to broadcaster MTV, Salameh said the central bank was trying to protect depositors and a lack of liquidity at banks was not on the scale of people’s fears.

He said the central bank remained convinced of keeping the Lebanese pound rate fixed. (Reporting by Laila Bassam Writing by Eric Knecht Editing by Chris Reese)