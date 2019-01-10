Lebanon prepares public finance reform plan, including restructuring debt-report

BEIRUT, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The Lebanese finance ministry is preparing a “financial correction” plan that includes restructuring public debt and will propose solutions to spare Lebanon “dramatic developments”, the finance minister was quoted as saying on Thursday.

Ali Hassan Khalil told al-Akhbar newspaper the plan had not been revealed to anyone. “This matter requires decisions in cabinet, the involvement of parliamentary blocs and the central bank, ... and others who are concerned with the solutions that we will propose to spare Lebanon dramatic developments”.

“The public debt cannot continue in this way,” he said. (Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Toby Chopra)