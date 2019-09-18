Bonds News
September 18, 2019 / 2:14 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Lebanon to launch steps to issue FX bonds very soon - finmin

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Lebanon will “very soon” start measures to issue bonds in foreign currency of about $2 bln, Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil said on Wednesday.

Khalil said in April the government was preparing to issue Eurobonds in the range of $2.5 billion to $3 billion to finance state needs. Last week, he said Lebanon was still studying the option of a new debt issuance to pay its debt obligations for the year.

Asked about availability of dollars in Lebanon, he said: “There is not much liquidity in foreign currency in people’s hands in the market, but the dollar exchange rate is still maintained in the banks.” (Reporting by Ellen Francis/Tom Perry; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below