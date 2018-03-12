FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 12, 2018 / 4:05 PM / a day ago

Lebanon's cabinet agrees 2018 budget, refers for parliament's approval

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, March 12 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s cabinet on Monday agreed the government’s 2018 budget and passed it to parliament for approval.

Lebanon is under pressure to pass a budget and show it is willing to institute fiscal reforms before an international donor meeting in France in April.

Last year the government passed its first state budget since 2005 after years of wrangling between rival parties had all but brought political business to a halt.

Reporting by Lisa Barrington Editing by Alison Williams

