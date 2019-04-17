Bonds News
Lebanon's Hariri says trying not to harm anyone with coming budget

BEIRUT, April 17 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Prime Minister on Wednesday told parliament that “we are certainly in a difficult time” as his government attempts to bring the country’s public debt burden - one of the world’s heaviest - under control.

Saad al-Hariri added that the government had promised to issue a 2019 state budget in one or two months, but was trying not to harm anyone.

In a February policy statement, the new government committed itself to launching fast and effective reforms that could be “difficult and painful” to avoid a worsening of economic, financial and social conditions.

