Tell Group looks to Lebanon's infrastructure ambitions with new $100 mln fund

DUBAI, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The Tell Group private equity firm has reached first close on its first Lebanon infrastructure fund for which it hopes to raise $100 million, the company said on Wednesday.

The Tell Lebanon Infrastructure Fund, the first fund targeting Lebanese infrastructure opportunities specifically, said it had raised $25 million at first close.

Foreign governments and donor institutions last year pledged $11 billion in financing for Lebanon for a 12-year infrastructure investment program at a conference in Paris, on condition that the government carries out reforms.

Faced with sluggish growth and crumbling infrastructure, Beirut also unveiled around $20 billion for a capital investment programme containing more than 280 projects.

“This fund is the first of its kind. We have kept it to $100 million so we can deliver on it and get traction,” CFO Sethu Palaniappan told Reuters, adding that other funds would likely start to emerge.

It has identified 5-6 potential investments in sectors including waste management, energy and telecommunications. The first project is in the due diligence stage, it said. It will also look in the future at transport, water, electricity, solid waste and tourism.

More than 25 family offices, individuals and institutions from Lebanon, Europe, and the Gulf Cooperation Council have committed to the fund, Tell said.

Tell Group is a private equity and corporate advisory firm founded in 2015 with a presence in Europe and MENA. ( Reporting by Lisa Barrington and Tuqa Khalid; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)